Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

VCM has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th.

VCM opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$399.21 million and a P/E ratio of 326.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.69. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$17.55.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

