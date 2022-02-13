Vega Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.39 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $71.39 million and $1.83 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.26 or 0.00014693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00105649 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 11,407,186 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

