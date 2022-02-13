Veritable L.P. Invests $239,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gentex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.