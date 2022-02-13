Veritable L.P. Makes New $226,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $627.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.23.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

