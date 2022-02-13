Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,364 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

