Veritable L.P. Purchases 37 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 156,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 75,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $320.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

