Veritable L.P. Sells 847 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

