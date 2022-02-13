Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $16.42. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 3,956 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $10,023,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

