Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

