Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) Insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy Sells 442,500 Shares

Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy sold 442,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £8,850 ($11,967.55).

Shares of LON:CDL opened at GBX 3.88 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. Victory Portfolios II has a 12-month low of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.89.

