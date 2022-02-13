Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s (NASDAQ:VIGL) Quiet Period To End on February 16th

Vigil Neuroscience’s (NASDAQ:VIGL) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 16th. Vigil Neuroscience had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $98,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VIGL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VIGL opened at $15.65 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

