Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.