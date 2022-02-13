Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is $7.13. Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $21.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,706,504. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.