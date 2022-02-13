Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.19 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.4% owing to better revenues and higher trading volumes. The bottom line inched up 0.8% year over year owing to higher trading volumes in U.S. equities. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables it to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividends. Its declining expense might aid the margins going forward. Shares of the firm outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well as it leads to a drop in trading opportunities.”

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.