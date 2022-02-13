Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 5.8%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.23. 5,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

