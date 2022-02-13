Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 5.8%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.23. 5,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 2.04.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
