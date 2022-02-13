Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Up 171.7% in January

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

