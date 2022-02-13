Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 760.1% from the January 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.86.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

