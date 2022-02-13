Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €257.38 ($295.84).

VOW3 has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($272.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($195.40) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($354.02) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($287.36) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($317.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €188.64 ($216.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €159.72 ($183.59) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($289.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €189.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

