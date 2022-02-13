Voya Investment Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $13,839,090.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,931,504 shares of company stock worth $41,822,410. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $33.65.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.