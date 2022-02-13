Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $319.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

