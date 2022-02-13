Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 102,084 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,084 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

