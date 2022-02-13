Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.34.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.51. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

