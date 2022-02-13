Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

