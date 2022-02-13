Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,849 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $86.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -821.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

