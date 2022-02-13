Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post $36.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $124.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.96 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.00 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Vtex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

