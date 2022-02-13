Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 532,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,424. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.