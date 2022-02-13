WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $72,085.89 and approximately $39.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105187 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

