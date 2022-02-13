Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 39,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.70 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

