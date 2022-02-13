Wall Street Games Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.44 or 0.06796181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.44 or 0.99739362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

