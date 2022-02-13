Warp Finance Market Cap Tops $901,433.12 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $901,433.12 and $182,452.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $192.86 or 0.00459418 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

