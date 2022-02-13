WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.88

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. WazirX has a market cap of $286.23 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.58 or 0.06794676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.84 or 0.99964987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048738 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

