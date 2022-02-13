Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GSK opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 86.44%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
