Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,500 Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

