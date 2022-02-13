Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in F.N.B. by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 357,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 86,305 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 155,148 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

