Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

NYSE TRI opened at $102.89 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.