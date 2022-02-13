Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Lowered to $12.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $19.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

WEAV opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.