Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Lowered to $12.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $19.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.
WEAV opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $22.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.