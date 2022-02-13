Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 1,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

