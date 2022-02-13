Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Weber has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEBR. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

