Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Weber has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WEBR. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.
About Weber
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
