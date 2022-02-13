Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 3,327.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
WEGZY stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.90.
WEG Company Profile
