Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 3,327.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WEGZY stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

