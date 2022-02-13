Wells Fargo & Company Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $250.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.