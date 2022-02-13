Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

