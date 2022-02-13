Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. 287,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,151. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.