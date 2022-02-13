Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.