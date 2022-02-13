WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

