WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLDBF. Benchmark initiated coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.08.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

