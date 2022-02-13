WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $516,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.