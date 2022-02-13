WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.
