Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
XENE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.