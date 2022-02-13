Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOS.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOS by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XOS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 539,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOS (XOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.