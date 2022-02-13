Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

