Zacks: Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SCOR opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $233.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

